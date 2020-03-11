69°
EMS and Central Fire Dept. honor 11-year-old for saving her mother's life

An 11-year-old who played an important role in saving her mother's life was honored, Tuesday.

EMS and the Central Fire Department gave young Taylor Santangelo and her aunt, Tracy Santangelo, a citizen award for their quick action when Taylor's mom suffered a heart attack.

The Aunt-niece duo called 911 and then performed CPR on her while waiting for the paramedics to arrive.

Both were presented with awards during the Central City Council meeting Tuesday, March 10.  

