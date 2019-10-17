Empty Fraternity house seeing multiple break-ins

BATON ROUGE – The Delta Kappa Epsilon house on LSU’s campus has been vacant since the chapter closed in January. Doors and windows are boarded up with padlocks attempting to keep people out. However, the house has been broken into at least three times in less than a month.

Cameras caught a group of intruders entering the house on September 19 and 20. Surveillance video showed several people going upstairs, returning to the living room with four composite pictures before leaving out of a back door.

Chapter officials say a lock and the back door were broken during the September incidents. However, the latest break-in earlier this week has them puzzled because there were no signs of entry.

Thursday’s break-in shows a handful of people wander the upstairs hallway. One even points to the security camera, catching them in the act.

Besides the composites, nothing else was stolen, because the house was cleaned out and packed up when the chapter closed.

Delta Kappa Epsilon’s house director tells WBRZ, cameras were purchased after the house was vacated, due to vandalism and trespassing. Besides the three episodes caught on camera, she says there have been other break-ins this year.

Following the September break-ins, a report was filed with LSU Police.