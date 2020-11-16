Latest Weather Blog
Employers have until Nov. 25 to complete Workplace COVID Survey, other forms to secure vaccines for employees
BATON ROUGE -The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has announced that employers and business owners who have been notified by the Louisiana Immunization Program as having personnel that could potentially be offered early COVID-19 vaccine due to the nature of their work and the critical role they play in societal function, should complete a survey found at the following link: https://forms.gle/YcfSD285vVskwhGM8
LDH also explains that in order to receive COVID-19 vaccine for eventual administration to patients, sites must first enroll in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Program. It is suggested that employers do this now before vaccines begin to become available to the state of Louisiana.
Officials say all surveys and forms must be completed by November 25, 2020.
To complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Program provider enrollment ("Provider Agreement"), click here.
Additional information can be found in LDH's Frequently Asked Questions document.
Related forms and resources can also be accessed by going to the Documents Center within the LINKS website at https://lalinks.org/linksweb/LINKS_DCNTR.html
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Moderna says its COVID vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective
-
Hurricane Iota expected to devastate already hard-hit Central America
-
SU moving forward with 2021 football season, season ticket holders can claim...
-
Body discovered after fire at blighted Brandywine apartment complex
-
Tiger fans disappointed after LSU-Bama game is postponed
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...