Employers have until Nov. 25 to complete Workplace COVID Survey, other forms to secure vaccines for employees

BATON ROUGE -The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has announced that employers and business owners who have been notified by the Louisiana Immunization Program as having personnel that could potentially be offered early COVID-19 vaccine due to the nature of their work and the critical role they play in societal function, should complete a survey found at the following link: https://forms.gle/YcfSD285vVskwhGM8

LDH also explains that in order to receive COVID-19 vaccine for eventual administration to patients, sites must first enroll in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Program. It is suggested that employers do this now before vaccines begin to become available to the state of Louisiana.

Officials say all surveys and forms must be completed by November 25, 2020.

To complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Program provider enrollment ("Provider Agreement"), click here.

Additional information can be found in LDH's Frequently Asked Questions document.

Related forms and resources can also be accessed by going to the Documents Center within the LINKS website at https://lalinks.org/linksweb/LINKS_DCNTR.html