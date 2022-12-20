Employee 'critically injured' after robbery from beauty supply store; detectives attempting to identify suspects

49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for two people suspected of being responsible for a robbery from a beauty supply store on Airline Highway. 

Detectives are trying to identify the two people caught on camera who allegedly stole merchandise from the store in the 6100 block of Airline Highway. Officials say a store employee was "critically injured" while trying to stop them from leaving the store. 

Anyone with information about the two people in the images is encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

