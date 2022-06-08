93°
Employee, boyfriend allegedly stole $37K from Houma car dealership

Wednesday, June 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Chelsea McElroy and Martin Anthony Verdin Jr. (photo via Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)

HOUMA - Two people were arrested after the Geri Lynn Nissan car dealership in Houma noticed over $37,000 missing from its account days after an employee left her job. 

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 25-year-old Chelsea McElroy and her boyfriend,23-year-old Martin Anthony Verdin Jr., were booked on theft charges. 

McElroy worked in the business's finance department and had access to the funds when the crime occurred. McElroy allegedly stole the money in the days before she left and later admitted it to investigators. 

After searching her house, authorities found the stolen money and returned it to the business.

