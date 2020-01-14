Empire State Building to light up purple and gold in honor of National Championship game

The Empire State Building Photo: Empire State Building Website

NEW YORK - The entire nation has its eyes on Monday's night's Championship game in New Orleans.

Even the city that never sleeps, New York, is recognizing the LSU vs. Clemson game by lighting the historic Empire State Building in gold and black, in honor of the College Football Playoff Championship game.

Even though black and gold are the colors of the College Football Playoff, some LSU fans might view this as a good sign. It could be a sign of good luck that the Louisiana team is playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home of the black and gold New Orleans Saints.

The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

When the game begins the national landmark will be split down the middle in the colors of the Clemson Tigers (orange and purple), and the LSU Tigers (gold and purple).

The tower will be a virtual scoreboard throughout the game. Each time either team scores the building will flash in the scoring team’s colors.

At the end of the game, the winning team’s colors will be displayed on all sides for the remainder of the evening.