Empire State Building to light up in black and gold in honor of National Championship Game

40 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2020 Jan 13, 2020 January 13, 2020 12:41 PM January 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
The Empire State Building Photo: Empire State Building Website

NEW YORK - The entire nation has its eyes on Monday's night's Championship game in New Orleans.

Even the city that never sleeps, New York, is recognizing the LSU vs. Clemsen game by lighting the historic Empire State Building in gold and black, in honor of the College Football Playoff Championship game. 

Even though black and gold are the colors of the College Football Playoff, some LSU fans might view this as a good sign. It could be a sign of good luck that the Louisiana team is playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home of the black and gold New Orleans Saints.  

The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

