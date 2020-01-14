68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Empire State Building illuminated in LSU colors

1 hour 33 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 January 14, 2020 2:27 AM January 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

NEW YORK - The entire nation had its eyes on Monday night's Championship game in New Orleans.

Even the city that never sleeps, New York, recognized the LSU vs. Clemson game.

On Monday night, the historic Empire State Building was lit in gold and black, the colors of the College Football Playoff Championship game.

And, once the LSU Tigers won the game, the colors shifted to purple and gold, in tribute to LSU.

When the game began the landmark was split down the middle in the colors of the Clemson Tigers (orange and purple), and the LSU Tigers (gold and purple).     

The tower became a virtual scoreboard throughout the game. Each time either team scored, the building flashed in that team’s colors.

And of course, at the end of the game, the tower lit the night sky in LSU’s purple and gold.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days