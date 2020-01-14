Empire State Building illuminated in LSU colors

NEW YORK - The entire nation had its eyes on Monday night's Championship game in New Orleans.

Even the city that never sleeps, New York, recognized the LSU vs. Clemson game.

On Monday night, the historic Empire State Building was lit in gold and black, the colors of the College Football Playoff Championship game.

And, once the LSU Tigers won the game, the colors shifted to purple and gold, in tribute to LSU.

Congratulations to @LSUfootball on winning this year's @CFBPlayoff National Championship game!



Our lights will shine in their colors for the remainder of the night. #CFBPlayoff #ESBright #NationalChampionshipGame pic.twitter.com/WbUZXyoMLk — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 14, 2020

When the game began the landmark was split down the middle in the colors of the Clemson Tigers (orange and purple), and the LSU Tigers (gold and purple).

The tower became a virtual scoreboard throughout the game. Each time either team scored, the building flashed in that team’s colors.

Split lights for @ClemsonFB & @LSUfootball in tonight's 2020 @CFBPlayoff National Championship!



Each score = team colors flash in our lights for 1 min!



Check back after the game to see us in the winning team's colors for the rest of the night. #ESBright #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/k6CCdxwl70 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 13, 2020

And of course, at the end of the game, the tower lit the night sky in LSU’s purple and gold.