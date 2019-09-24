73°
Emmys apologizes for wrong photo during memoriam segment

1 hour 10 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 September 24, 2019 7:34 AM September 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The TV Academy is apologizing for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment.  

The segment on Sunday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an "error." Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music.

Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's "My Fair Lady."   Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he "deserved better."  

The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

