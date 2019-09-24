Emmys apologizes for wrong photo during memoriam segment

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The TV Academy is apologizing for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment.

The segment on Sunday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an "error." Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music.

Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's "My Fair Lady." Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he "deserved better."

The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.