Emergency roadwork shuts down I-10 West near Siegen Lane Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A DOTD crew shut down westbound traffic on I-10 near Siegen Lane for what appeared to be emergency roadwork late Wednesday morning.
The interstate was first shut down between Siegen and Bluebonnet Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. The road has since reopened.
Video showed all three westbound lanes blocked by DOTD trucks as workers seemingly filled holes in the road. It was unclear what triggered the sudden repair work.
This is a developing story.
