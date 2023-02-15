77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Emergency responders trying to remove overturned truck blocking I-10 entrance ramp

53 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, February 15 2023 Feb 15, 2023 February 15, 2023 12:59 PM February 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials are trying to remove a large truck that flipped over at an interstate on-ramp near the Mississippi River Bridge.

The wreck was reported shortly after noon Wednesday at the I-10 East entrance ramp at LA 1. DOTD traffic cameras showed the truck on its side, blocking drivers from reaching the interstate. 

It's unclear whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days