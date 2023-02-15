77°
Emergency responders trying to remove overturned truck blocking I-10 entrance ramp
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials are trying to remove a large truck that flipped over at an interstate on-ramp near the Mississippi River Bridge.
The wreck was reported shortly after noon Wednesday at the I-10 East entrance ramp at LA 1. DOTD traffic cameras showed the truck on its side, blocking drivers from reaching the interstate.
It's unclear whether anyone was seriously hurt.
