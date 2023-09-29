87°
Emergency repairs cause W. Lakeshore Drive closure, road expected to reopen Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Emergency utility repairs will leave W. Lakeshore Drive closed from 5 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Monday.
According to LSU Parking and Transportation, W. Lakeshore Dr. between E. Parker Blvd. and Stanford Ave. will be closed to traffic and Tiger Trails will be rerouted for the area as well.
There will also be an additional closure Monday night from 4:30 p.m. to midnight if needed.
