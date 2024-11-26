64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Emergency officials say one person died after experiencing a medical emergency on Airline Highway

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person died after experiencing a medical emergency on Winbourne Avenue Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened on Airline Highway and Winbourne Avenue. While the incident was initially reported to be a shooting, officials later clarified the large first responder presence was due to a medical emergency. 

This is a developing story. 

