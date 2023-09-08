74°
Emergency officials called to scene of pedestrian hit by vehicle

Friday, September 08 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials were called after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road early Friday. 

Officials said the crash happened on Greenwell Springs at North Foster Drive around 6 a.m. Friday. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

