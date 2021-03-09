67°
Emergency official back on job after drunken driving arrest
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has returned to his duties following his arrest on a drunken driving charge.
Collin Arnold is back on the job this week after completing a 60-day suspension after being arrested in January, WGNO-TV reported. Arnold pleaded not guilty.
Arnold was driving a city-owned vehicle that struck another vehicle, authorities said. Police said he displayed signs of being intoxicated, and refused a breathalyzer test.
His next court appearance is set for April 26.
