Emergency official back on job after drunken driving arrest

March 09, 2021
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has returned to his duties following his arrest on a drunken driving charge.

Collin Arnold is back on the job this week after completing a 60-day suspension after being arrested in January, WGNO-TV reported. Arnold pleaded not guilty.

Arnold was driving a city-owned vehicle that struck another vehicle, authorities said. Police said he displayed signs of being intoxicated, and refused a breathalyzer test.

His next court appearance is set for April 26.
