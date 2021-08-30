74°
Latest Weather Blog
Emergency evacuation order issued in Plaquemines Parish
An evacuation notice has been issued for residents in Lafitte after reports of an issue with a levee.
Plaquemines Parish Government is asking people near the Alliance to Oakville Floodgate to evacuate immediately after the failure. Reports say the floodwaters are heading northbound on Hwy 23 from Alliance.
Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. told media outlets in New Orleans help is needed now because 200 people are stranded and in imminent danger.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters rescue at least one person trapped in their home overnight
-
At least one person injured aboard vessel taking on water on MS...
-
Braithwaite levee overtopped in Plaquemines Parish
-
Braithwaite levee overtopped in Plaquemines Parish
-
Police closing I-110 south near downtown due to storm concerns