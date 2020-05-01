69°
Emergency crews responding to person hit by vehicle on Florida Blvd.

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A person was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on Florida Blvd.

The incident occurred in the 6300 block of Florida Blvd. between Marquette Ave. and South Carrollton Ave. around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities confirmed one person with critical injuries was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information. 

