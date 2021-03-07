59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Emergency crews respond to pedestrian struck on Florida Blvd.

1 hour 19 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, March 07 2021 Mar 7, 2021 March 07, 2021 6:10 PM March 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Baton Rouge EMS received a dispatch call on a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the 11900 block of Florida Boulevard near N. Little John Drive.

One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

Details are limited. Check back for updates.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days