Emergency crews respond to fiery wreck in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are responding to reports of fiery wreck near Drew and Willie's Sports Bar on Magnolia Beach Road.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Friday. Authorities say two vehicles crashed into each other head-on before one of them caught on fire.

One person was transported by AirMed to a hospital, another transported by an ambulance. A State Police trooper told me the white car seen in the photos crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed head-on with the other vehicle. https://t.co/K71HmvuNZm pic.twitter.com/yvIkwXbHsN — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) May 17, 2019

The wreck is causing complete road blockage on Magnolia Beach Road and Highway 1019.

Two people were transported from the scene with injuries.