Emergency crews responding to accident with injuries on I-110

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to an accident with injuries Saturday afternoon on I-110 north.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 3 p.m. on I-110 north near Fuqua Street.

Authorities say a vehicle ran off the roadway and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash continues to block the two right lanes of travel.

Accident on I-110 north at Scenic Highway is blocking the 2 right lanes and exit ramp



Traffic camera view from N 22nd Street pic.twitter.com/y25Bx2dvzg — Dana DiPiazza WBRZ (@danawbrz) July 25, 2020

This is an ongoing investigation.