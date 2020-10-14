Emergency crews respond to shooting on Evangeline St. Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting Wednesday night on Evangeline Street.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of Evangeline St. just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

At least one person was injured, but officials say the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.