76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 shootings in Donaldsonville leave 3 injured Friday night

1 hour 52 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 September 11, 2020 10:52 PM September 11, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Emergency crews responded to multiple shootings Friday night in Donaldsonville.

Authorities responded to the first shooting at Elizabeth St. and Front St. around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say two victims were shot and transported to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville.

The victims have not yet been identified and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities are responding to a second shooting nearby that left one victim injured. The victim was transported to the hospital.

A total of three victims were shot and injured, authorities confirm.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days