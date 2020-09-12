76°
2 shootings in Donaldsonville leave 3 injured Friday night
DONALDSONVILLE - Emergency crews responded to multiple shootings Friday night in Donaldsonville.
Authorities responded to the first shooting at Elizabeth St. and Front St. around 10:30 p.m.
Officials say two victims were shot and transported to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville.
The victims have not yet been identified and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Authorities are responding to a second shooting nearby that left one victim injured. The victim was transported to the hospital.
A total of three victims were shot and injured, authorities confirm.
This is a developing story.
