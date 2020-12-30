70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Emergency crews respond to reported shooting on Blueberry St.

49 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, December 30 2020 Dec 30, 2020 December 30, 2020 3:45 PM December 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon on Blueberry St.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Blueberry St. around 3:15 p.m.

One male victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle, though the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days