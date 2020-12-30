70°
Emergency crews respond to reported shooting on Blueberry St.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon on Blueberry St.
Police were called to the 6400 block of Blueberry St. around 3:15 p.m.
One male victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle, though the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
