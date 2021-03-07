51°
Emergency crews respond to pedestrian struck on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.
Around 6 p.m. Baton Rouge EMS received a dispatch call on a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the 11900 block of Florida Boulevard near N. Little John Drive.
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
