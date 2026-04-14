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Emergency crews respond to five-car pileup on I-10
PORT ALLEN - Crews responded to the scene of a crash involving five vehicles on I-10 Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 2:00 p.m. Saturday on I-10 East at mile marker 151 near LA 415.
Emergency officials directed traffic to pass on the shoulder while the right and left lanes were closed.
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No word yet on reported injuries or what caused the accident.
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