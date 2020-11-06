55°
Emergency crews respond to fire Thursday night in EBR
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a house fire Thursday night near Florida St.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Convention St. and N. 17th. Thursday, Nov. 5.
This is a developing story.
