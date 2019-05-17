86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Emergency crews respond to fiery wreck in Denham Springs

Friday, May 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are responding to reports of fiery wreck near Drew and Willie's Sports Bar on Magnolia Beach Road.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Friday. Authorities say two vehicles crashed into each other head-on before one of them caught on fire.

The wreck is causing complete road blockage on Magnolia Beach Road and Highway 1019. 

Two people were transported from the scene with injuries.

