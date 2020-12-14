47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Emergency crews respond to deadly shooting off Mohican St. Monday afternoon

2 hours 52 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, December 14 2020 Dec 14, 2020 December 14, 2020 12:53 PM December 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon off of Mohican St.

Emergency crews were called to the 3700 block of Eaton St. around noon.

Officials say at least one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days