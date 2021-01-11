Emergency crews respond to deadly shooting off Lower Zachary Rd. Monday afternoon

ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Zachary.

Officials were called to the 4900 block of Lower Zachary Rd. around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.

One person was found dead on the scene when authorities arrived.

It is unclear if there were any more shooting victims at this time.

This is a developing story.