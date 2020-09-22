Emergency crews respond to a pedestrian struck near Scenic Hwy

75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, September 22 2020
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are responding to a pedestrian stuck in the area of Scenic Hwy and Godchaux. 

Details are limited at this time and the condition of the person struck is still unknown.

This is a developing story.

