Emergency blood drive in New Roads for police officer, firefighter injured; paralyzed from waist down

NEW ROADS - An emergency blood drive will be held in New Roads on Sunday to help save the life of a police officer and firefighter who was seriously injured in a fall last week and has been paralyzed from the waist down.

Travon Smith is a New Roads police officer and honorary member of Pointe Coupee Fire District No. 2, officials say. Smith was seriously injured in a accident where he fell more than 50 feet on Sunday, July 17, while cutting a tree.

Smith's needed several units of blood and multiple surgeries after the incident, according to LifeShare Blood Center.

The "Cuffs vs. Hoses" emergency blood drive will take place in New Roads on Sunday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can visit either the Pointe Coupee Fire Protection District No. 5 Training Center (2384 Morganza Hwy) or the New Roads Police Department (209 Parent Street) to donate to the cause.