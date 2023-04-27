Latest Weather Blog
Embattled Tigerland bar loses liquor license in wake of Madison Brooks' death
BATON ROUGE - Reggie's, a controversial Tigerland bar where 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking hours before her death, has lost its liquor license.
The bar fell under scrutiny immediately following Brooks' death. Tests performed after Brooks was struck and gravely wounded by a car on Burbank Drive show her blood-alcohol level at .319, nearly four times the legal driving limit for a legal adult.
The business's liquor license was suspended by state regulators pending an investigation into the case, but the license was permanently revoked Thursday.
"The issuance and acceptance of an alcohol permit is a privilege, not a right," ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier, Jr. said. "We accept the responsibility the state has for ensuring public safety.
"Our chief and principal mission is to make sure that underage individuals don't have access to alcohol. This business failed in this regard.
The owners of the bar also face a $15,000 fine.
A former Reggie's employee was permanently banned from managing an establishment that serves alcohol.
Trending News
Members of the Brooks family react after Tigerland Bar "Reggie's" permanently lost its liquor license.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
People seen breaking door, entering Livingston business may be connected to similar...
-
18-year-old arrested for attacking bus driver Tuesday afternoon
-
Councilwoman blames parish attorney after ordinance which would help convicted criminals get...
-
DOTD: Completion dates for multiple projects pushed back due to weather
-
State senator apologizes after confrontation with colleague at Capitol
Sports Video
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here