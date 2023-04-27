74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Embattled Tigerland bar loses liquor license in wake of Madison Brooks' death

Thursday, April 27 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Reggie's, a controversial Tigerland bar where 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking hours before her death, has lost its liquor license. 

The bar fell under scrutiny immediately following Brooks' death. Tests performed after Brooks was struck and gravely wounded by a car on Burbank Drive show her blood-alcohol level at .319, nearly four times the legal driving limit for a legal adult.

The business's liquor license was suspended by state regulators pending an investigation into the case, but the license was permanently revoked Thursday. 

"The issuance and acceptance of an alcohol permit is a privilege, not a right," ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier, Jr. said. "We accept the responsibility the state has for ensuring public safety.

"Our chief and principal mission is to make sure that underage individuals don't have access to alcohol. This business failed in this regard.

The owners of the bar also face a $15,000 fine.

A former Reggie's employee was permanently banned from managing an establishment that serves alcohol.

Members of the Brooks family react after Tigerland Bar "Reggie's" permanently lost its liquor license.

