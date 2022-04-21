Embattled former State Police Col. Mike Edmonson subpoenaed to testify on hearing about officers' 'side trip'

UPDATE: Former Louisiana State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson has been subpoenaed to testify. He was not at the Wednesday morning appeals hearing. Edmonson is expected at the hearing later this week.

BATON ROUGE - Three Louisiana State Police Troopers are appealing the punishments they received following a 2016 trip across the country with a lavish detour to Las Vegas.

Four troopers were disciplined at the conclusion of the investigation, but only three officers are appealing their punishments Wednesday. Those troopers are Thruman Miller, Derrell Williams, and Rodney Hyatt.

Hyatt and Williams both received demotions while Miller received a letter of reprimand. The investigation was in response to a trip the troopers took to a law enforcement conference in San Diego that included a lengthy detour that had stops at the Grand Canyon and a Las Vegas resort and casino.

The drive cost the state agency around $33,000 in taxpayer money. Mike Edmonson was the head of the agency when the incident occurred. He resigned after a report was released that said he knew about the side trip.

It was current leader Colonel Kevin Reeves that handed out the punishments.

The appeal is scheduled Wednesday morning and could last for about five days.