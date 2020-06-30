Elsie's Plate & Pie temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A popular restaurant in Baton Rouge's Mid-City district announced it would be temporarily closing after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Elsie's Plate & Pie took to Facebook Tuesday morning to issue the announcement, saying the eatery will be closed for three days to allow employees to get tested, in addition to a thorough cleansing of the building.

On Saturday, Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar also announced a decision to temporarily close their doors and re-open in August. Owners say their decision was based on the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the state.