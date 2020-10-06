Elon Musk's reusable rocket sees another successful launch from Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida - Early Tuesday morning, Elon Musk's trademark reusable rocket, the Falcon 9 rocket booster, was recycled again from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX tweeted footage of the successful liftoff around 6:30 a.m.

The launch, originally scheduled for September, had been postponed multiple times due to weather and SpaceX hopes to send 60 more Starlink satellites to orbit atop its column of fire, CNet reports.

This was the Falcon 9 rocket booster's third flight. It previously sent NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station in May.

So far, SpaceX has managed to launch and land the same rocket up to six times.

According to CNet, after the launch and separation of the rocket's second stage and payload, the first-stage booster will head back to Earth and land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.