Elmer's Island Wildlife Refuge reopening Friday

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana wildlife refuge, closed since November following damage from Hurricane Zeta, is reopening on Friday.

Crews have repaired roads and completed other projects at Elmer’s Island, located in Jefferson Parish near Grand Isle, to restore the area and improve recreational access, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release Monday.

The LDWF has installed culverts in four areas, built kayak launches off the access road, contracted trash removal services, and started a beach shuttle service for visitors. Contractors are finishing an observation deck in the marshes of Elmer’s Island to provide space for birding and other non-consumptive activities.