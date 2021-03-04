48°
Elmer's Island Wildlife Refuge reopening Friday

Thursday, March 04 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana wildlife refuge, closed since November following damage from Hurricane Zeta, is reopening on Friday.

Crews have repaired roads and completed other projects at Elmer’s Island, located in Jefferson Parish near Grand Isle, to restore the area and improve recreational access, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release Monday.

The LDWF has installed culverts in four areas, built kayak launches off the access road, contracted trash removal services, and started a beach shuttle service for visitors. Contractors are finishing an observation deck in the marshes of Elmer’s Island to provide space for birding and other non-consumptive activities.

The department says the beach shuttle will begin Friday, operating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, throughout March, April, and May. Starting in June, the shuttle will operate daily, from open to close. Shuttles will run daily through Labor Day and then operate on weekends only until the end of November.
Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge features saltwater marsh, coastal dunes, and beaches. The refuge property includes a tidal zone, natural and restored dunes, and an expanse of open area leading to a back bay, which is surrounded by mangrove and saltwater marsh habitat.
