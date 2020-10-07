86°
Elmer's Island to close Thursday at noon ahead of hurricane's anticipated landfall

Wednesday, October 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JEFFERSON PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Wednesday that Elmer's Island will be temporarily closed as of noon on Thursday, October 8.

Closure of the Jefferson Parish island is in preparation for the anticipated impact of Hurricane Delta. 

Out of precaution, Elmer's Island will remain closed until further notice.

Visit www.wlf.la.gov. for more information on The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. 

