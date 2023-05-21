81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and author, dead at 87

6 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, July 02 2016 Jul 2, 2016 July 02, 2016 3:42 PM July 02, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

Trending News

NEW YORK - Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel has died.

His death was announced Saturday by Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial. No other details were immediately available. Wiesel was 87.

Wiesel shared his harrowing story of encampment at Auschwitz as a teenager through his classic memoir "Night," one of the most widely read and discussed books of the 20th century.

He was freed in 1945, but only after his mother, father and one sister had all died in Nazi camps. Two other sisters survived. He went on to write many other books, lecture worldwide and become a living reminder of the Nazis' atrocities.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days