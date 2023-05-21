81°
Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and author, dead at 87
NEW YORK - Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel has died.
His death was announced Saturday by Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial. No other details were immediately available. Wiesel was 87.
Wiesel shared his harrowing story of encampment at Auschwitz as a teenager through his classic memoir "Night," one of the most widely read and discussed books of the 20th century.
He was freed in 1945, but only after his mother, father and one sister had all died in Nazi camps. Two other sisters survived. He went on to write many other books, lecture worldwide and become a living reminder of the Nazis' atrocities.
