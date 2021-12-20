Elephants from Buffalo Zoo settling in at zoo in New Orleans

43°
3 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 November 04, 2018 9:16 PM November 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two elephants in their 30s from New York have joined the pair of older elephants at the zoo in New Orleans.
 
The Audubon Zoo said in a news release Friday that 36-year-old Surapa and 37-year-old Jothi are not yet consistently on view in the zoo's big new elephant yard because they are getting settled into their new home and getting acquainted with 54-year-old Panya and 45-year-old Jean.
 
All four elephants are female.
 
Surapa and Jothi came from the Buffalo Zoo, where the elephant house was a century old. Their new enclosure has shade, pools and a barn with heated and padded floors
 
Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Lauren Messina Conrad says elephants often live into their middle 50s, and "above 40 would be considered an older elephant."

