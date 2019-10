Electricity back at New Orleans airport

Photo: Visit New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- Electricity has been restored to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport after two outages sparked by Tropical Storm Olga.

Airport officials, via Twitter, reported shortly before noon Saturday there was a second outage of power at the airport, the result of powerful winds from Olga that ripped through the area overnight. Power had been out for hours earlier, canceling and delaying multiple flights before it was restored about 10 a.m.

Entergy utility crews returned to the airport and restored power around 1:15 p.m. It was the second time they had been at the facility where lines of weary travelers grew inside and outside.

At its peak, Entergy Louisiana's power outage map showed close to 70,000 buildings without power across Louisiana, including 26,000 in Jefferson Parish and close to 19,000 in Orleans as Olga rushed onshore with higher-than-anticipated winds. There were also more than 10,000 outages reported in Tangipahoa Parish.