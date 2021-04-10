Electrical transmission lines blown over during weekend storm, outages across BR Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Entergy crews will spend the weekend working to restore power in certain areas following strong storms that moved across the region Saturday morning.

Outages were reported across the city.

A hospital was among those without power and it was being prioritized, Entergy said. Electrical services from transmission lines were expected to be feeding power back to the hospital by Saturday afternoon.

Power crews were focused, too, on the transmission lines that cross Airline Highway in southern East Baton Rouge. The lines were blown over in high winds during a storm early Saturday morning.

Transmission towers were seen knocked down and bent.

Airline Highway was closed in both directions at Highland Road and will likely remain closed for most of Saturday and possibly part of Sunday. Click HERE for the WBRZ traffic map.

Entergy expects all effected customers to have power by Saturday evening or Sunday morning at the latest.