Electrical short deemed likely cause of Terrace Avenue house fire
BATON ROUGE - An electrical short is believed to be the cause of a late night house fire in Baton Rouge's Garden District, Wednesday.
Shortly after 10 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the 2800 block of Terrace Avenue in response to a house fire.
Officials say upon arriving they found light smoke coming from the home's attic.
As they began to investigate the cause of the smoke, fire came out at the rear of the home from the attic.
It was determined the fire was smoldering in the attic for quite some time and caused significant damage to the attic and roof.
The actual living area of the home sustained significant water damage as the fire was extinguished.
