Electrical fire starts at Baton Rouge home after power came back on
BATON ROUGE - A house caught on fire after the power was restored, and fire officials believe it was caused by an electrical malfunction once the electricity was repaired.
Baton Rouge Fire Department said a home on Oak Forest Avenue caught fire on Friday afternoon, shortly after the power came back on in the area.
Fire officials said two of the residents were outside, talking to neighbors about the power coming back on when they noticed smoke coming from the roof of their home.
The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, but there were no injuries.
