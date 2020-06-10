74°
Electrical fire causes $30k worth of damage to Voss Drive home
BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in north Baton Rouge.
First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to the 3000 block of Voss Drive, which is situated between Winbourne Avenue and Frey Street, to find flames coming from underneath a vacant home that was being renovated.
The fire was extensive and first responders wrestled with it for nearly an hour.
Once Entergy shut off the home's power, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.
The fire, which was believed to be the result of an electrical problem, left the home with $30,000 worth of damages.
Officials say no one was injured during the blaze.
