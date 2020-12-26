53°
Electric space heater causes residents to be displaced from house in Saturday afternoon fire

Saturday, December 26 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire that displaced the residents Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department, arrived on scene to a house engulfed in heavy smoke located on the 5500 block of Melrose Boulevard.

Flames were coming from the roof of one-story house causing immense smoke and the roof to collapse. The house was deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire came from an electric space heater, according to BRFD.

Red Cross is on the scene assisting the residents. 

