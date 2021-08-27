Electric crews prepare for Ida

The preps for power crews are in place ahead of Hurricane Ida.

"We've been hotspot trimming and portions of the greater Baton Rouge area and beyond. And what that essentially is is trimming potential dangerous limbs away from our power lines, mitigate any potential damages from high winds that could be due to the hurricane," says David Freese, Spokesperson for Entergy Louisiana.

Both Entergy and Demco are loading up bucket trucks, ready to roll out following the potential devastating impacts from Ida.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain along with potential flooding.

"So in terms of flooding, we're securing high water vehicles in order to get out there and still be able to safely restore power and in the Baton Rouge area there's a lot of services, utility poles and infrastructure that are in the backyard of homes. We're actually securing a number of rear lot track vehicles," says Freese.

If there are power outages, the advice is to stay patient.

"If it is a long standing outage, just know that our crews are working as fast yet, as efficient as possible to all the while remain safe. We want our employees and the community at large to be safe in any level of restoration, in this case, its a large level that could be impacting our system so we want to be considerate of that, be gracious and have patience if it does strike us," says Davids Latona, Vice President of Marketing and Member Services at Demco.

During a storm, they want to remind everyone to conserve energy, charge electronics, and in case of a power outage. Those with generators must follow strict safety precautions.

"It is great to have the resource of the generator just remember that that is a combustion engine which means there is an exhaust and there are fumes that can be hazardous to you and your loved one so, we like to say, keep a generator at least 20 feet away from the home," says Latona.

They recommend to sign up for text alerts and be sure to call your electric company if you see any downed powerlines.