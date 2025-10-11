Election day takes place across the state

BATON ROUGE - It's election day across the state, where multiple parishes will be holding local races.

The polls opened on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m., according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office

In Baton Rouge, two candidates are running for city court judge, while four candidates are running for the 19th Judicial District Court judge.

Voters will also be voting on a downtown development district tax and two neighborhood crime propositions.

Voting will take place in parishes across the state for local elections and propositions, including Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Mary and West Baton Rouge.