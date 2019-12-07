Election day reminders, Saturday election day across the state

BATON ROUGE- Saturday Nov. 18 is election day across the state of Louisiana.

According to a release from Secretary of State Tom Schedler, eligible voters will be casting their ballots for state treasure as well as an assortment of local races beginning at 7 a.m.

Reminders for voters:

-Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

-Voters can find their precinct and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.sos.la.gov.

-Voters can also sign up for text alerts via the GeauxVote Mobile app. -Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card or another generally recognized picture identification card with your name and signature such as a passport). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

-Election results can be viewed in real-time via the GeauxVote Mobile app and the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.la.gov.