Election day reminders, Saturday election day across the state
BATON ROUGE- Saturday Nov. 18 is election day across the state of Louisiana.
According to a release from Secretary of State Tom Schedler, eligible voters will be casting their ballots for state treasure as well as an assortment of local races beginning at 7 a.m.
Reminders for voters:
-Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
-Voters can find their precinct and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.sos.la.gov.
-Voters can also sign up for text alerts via the GeauxVote Mobile app. -Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card or another generally recognized picture identification card with your name and signature such as a passport). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
-Election results can be viewed in real-time via the GeauxVote Mobile app and the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.la.gov.
